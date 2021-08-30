Finally, ‘Chela’ and ‘Kip’ hand Kenya first Paralympic Games medal… a bronze

Nancy Chelangat Koech

Kenya's Nancy Chelangat Koech (left) and her brother Geoffrey Kiplangat Koech display their medals at the medal ceremony after winning the bronze medal in the 1,500 metres T11 final at the National Stadium in Tokyo on August 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Elias Makori

  • Mexico’s Monica Olivia Rodriquez Saavedra took gold in a world record time of four minutes, 37.40 seconds, beating the previous mark of 4:39.92 held by China’s Jin Zheng from the last Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.
  • South Africa’s Louzanne Coetze settled for silver in 4:40.96 with Chelangat’s bronze coming in 4:45.58.

in Tokyo

