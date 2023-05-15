Second win has boosted our morale, KCB captain Edith Wisa says

KCB women's volleyball team captain Edith Wisa has termed their second victory over Ethiopia's National Alcohol Sports Club in the ongoing 2023 Women's Club Championship in Tunisia "a morale booster" to their title defence.

Despite an early first set scare, KCB rallied to beat their Ethiopian opponents 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-9) in Nabeul, Tunisia, on Sunday.

Wisa, who admitted that the first set was tough, praised her teammates for their fighting spirit.

"We thank God for our second win today. It is a morale booster to us. We look forward to topping our pool," she added on Sunday.

So far, the bankers top in Pool B.

The winner in each pool will meet the number four team in the round of 16.

About their match against the Ethiopians Wisa said: "During the first set, the opponents put us under a lot of pressure. The Ethiopians were serving very well and this gave us a challenge in ball reception in the first set. But after the team settled all was well."





The KCB skipper has urged her teammates not to rest on their laurels and focus on winning the continental title.

Coach Japheth Munala said: "Winning two matches in a row is good for us, we are hoping to win our next match in the pool against the Senegalese team on Tuesday."

"We had not seen this Ethiopian side play. They were not hitting the ball hard and we are not used to that kind of volleyball. So we had to adjust so many times to settle. After the first set, we mastered their game and beat them," he added.

In another pool B match, Nyong Et Kelle of Cameroon beat Asav Salitique 3-2 (17-25, 18-25, 25-15, 25-15, 15-5).