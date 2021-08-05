Seb Coe: Steeplechase still Kenyan race, but…

In Tokyo

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe believes the steeplechase is still very much a Kenyan event despite Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali breaking the stranglehold by winning the Olympic gold here last Monday.

Kenya has dominated the water jump and barriers race since 1968 when Amos Biwott won the Olympic Games gold in Mexico.

The other winners were: 1972 (Kipchoge Keino), 1984 (Julius Korir), 1988 (Julius Kariuki) 1992 (Mathew Birir), 1996 Joseph Keter, 2000 (Reuben Kosgei), 2004 (Ezekiel Kemboi), 2008 (Brimin Kipruto), 2012 (Ezekiel Kemboi) and 2016 (Conseslus Kipruto).

Kenya boycotted the Olympics in 1976 (Montreal) and 1980 (Moscow).

And last Monday, Kenya’s Benjamin Kigen had to settle for the bronze medal in 8:11.45 with El Bakkali taking gold in eight minutes, 8.90 seconds and Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma bagging silver in 8:10.38.

But Coe Thursday said the loss at the Tokyo National Stadium should not necessarily mean that the steeplechase is no longer a Kenyan race.

“The steeplechase is your event,” the Olympic legend told a gathering of African journalists at the National Stadium in Tokyo Thursday.

“I do understand the pain that that’s (loss to El Bakkali) caused… I remember in my own country people going ‘why are we not winning necessarily middle distance events any longer.’ It happens.”

But the former middle distance Olympic champion and world record holder was quick to point out that dominance doesn’t mean one can rest on his laurels.

“The world of athletics is becoming quite competitive,” he explained.

“Coaching is globalised… there are no secrets anymore. It’s not like 30 or 40 years ago. If you have the right textbook, or you have the right coach to go and talk to - you can go to most websites and the coaching technique is there – then you will make progress.

“The world has caught up with the great performing nations. For instance, the United States are coming to terms that they don’t dominate sprints anymore… there was also a bit of a panic in Jamaica a few years ago when Usain Bolt left and they were not getting too many Jamaicans into the finals.

“But the (Jamaican) women have sort of dismantled that argument, and the men had two medals in the hurdles this morning, including a win,” he said referring to the Jamaican gold and bronze in the 110 metres hurdles through Hansle Parchment and Ronald Levy, respectively.

But Coe warned against Kenya resting on her laurels even with the steeplechase dominance.

“There is no God-given right to sit there and say, well, we haven’t lose something for 30 years and so for the next 30 years it will be the same. It’s not. We are not that royal family that sits there forever,” he said, adding that the sport needs constant investment to stay ahead of the pack.

“You have to make sure that you are putting the resources in and keeping ahead of the intelligence, technology and the great coaching. It’s hard to get to the number one position. It’s harder to stay there,” he noted, philosophically.

Speaking to Nation Sport on Monday, trailblazing Biwott, 75, spoke of his disappointment at Kenya surrendering the steeplechase title.

“Yes, the coronavirus pandemic might have affected training, but all the same I wasn’t happy with how things were going on in the preparations,” he said at his home on the border of Nandi and Uasin Gishu counties.

“During our days, we had only one coach – the late Charles Mukora – who was assisted by John Velzian and we would spend one month in camp at high altitude, as a united team.