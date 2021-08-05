Seb Coe: Steeplechase still Kenyan race, but…

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe at a news conference at the Main Press Centre of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.


Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya has dominated the water jump and barriers race since 1968 when Amos Biwott won the Olympic Games gold in Mexico
  • Last Monday, Kenya’s Benjamin Kigen had to settle for the bronze medal  in 8:11.45 with El Bakkali taking gold
  • Coe warned against Kenya resting on her laurels even with the steeplechase dominance

In Tokyo

