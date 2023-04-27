SDT to deliver ruling on KVF polls tomorrow

The Sports Disputes Tribunal of Kenya (SDT) will Friday determine whether the quadrennial elections for the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) will proceed on Saturday as scheduled.

SDT Chairman John Ohaga sitting with Allan Owiny and Gabriel Ouko were told by federation lawyer Geoffrey Lang’at that if the elections are not held as scheduled this country risks being locked out of Volleyball Empowerment Programme and international competitions organised by Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) and International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

Lang'at told the tribunal that by April 30, 2023 the term of the current officials of KVF will have expired and “if the annual general meeting is not held then this country will be barred from participating in international events.”

Ohaga heard that the national women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers will be mostly affected by the lock out should elections fail to take place.

“Malkia Strikers are supposed to participate in the Sh100m programme that has been set aside by FIVB,” Lang’at stated.

The team is supposed to camp in Morocco and later in France before beginning the journey to Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

KVF has urged the tribunal to allow the elections to go on as planned to avoid far reaching repercussions from the international bodies.

But the tribunal was told to halt the elections as only four counties have met the legal requirements to participate in the election of National Executive Committee (NEC) in Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF).

The KVF constitution requires officials elected from 47 counties participate in the election of the national office of the sport.

Although the claimants have faulted notices send to convene the April 29, 2023 meeting to elect national officials, Lang'at has defended the initiative saying the Sports Registrar acted in accordance with the law.

Lang’at urged Ohaga to strike out the case by the 14 claimants to pave way for the election of KVF national executive committee to oversee activities of the sport.

Lang’at, who has filed a preliminary objection to the case filed by the claimants among them Moses Mbuthia, John Odhiambo Ogara, Ebrahim Efumbi, says the Ohaga led tribunal lacks jurisdiction to entertain the case.

“This tribunal lacks jurisdiction to entertain the leadership dispute as the issues raised do not fall within the scope of disputes the tribunal deals with,” Lang’at states in the objection he has raised.

He further says the application to suspend the April 29, 2023 elections of national officials of KVF offends Section 58 of the Sports Act 2013.

Lang’at says the application by the 14 claimants is misconceived and abuse of the tribunals process.

Lang'at further argued that the education institutions were aware that they were required to register with Sports Registrar just like the county associations and clubs since 2018 when the Sports Registrar issued KVF with a registration certificate.

The claimants--Mbuthia, Efumbi, Ogara, John Gitari, Ngala Birgen,David Leting,John Wambaya, Okanda Mangala, Adhe Huka, Baldwin Mengo, Onsongo Nicodemus, Celectione Odiwuor, Etyang Wamai and Mbabu Mureithi--are asking the tribunal to suspend the elections called for Saturday arguing only four counties out of 47 which must participate in the Saturday event have met the legal requirement.

In his submission, Lang'at questioned the motives behind some of the claimants call to suspend the elections yet some of them were part of the process. He claimed Efumbi had officially submitted his nomination papers for the Second Vice President post while Onsongo is an interim official in Nyamira County which had already been registered by the Sports Registrar.

Efumbi's lawyer however clarified that his client is yet to pay the mandatory nomination fee hence not part of the "illegitimate" process and ineligible to vie.

In the case filed under a certificate of urgency, Ogara states the Sports Registrar issued a notice for the election of national officials “whose contents are not in line with the respondents’ constitution.”

“KVF on or about April 15, 2023 purportedly circulated elections guidelines and regulations dated March 6, 2023 whose contents do not conform with the Constitution of the federation,” says Ogara.

He adds that guidelines do not mention branch elections whose three delegates (representatives) will ultimately elect the National Executive Committee on April 29, 2023.

“The defective notice was flagged by the Sports Registrar vide her letter of April 13, 2023 to the effect that the provisions of Section 20 (2) of the Sports Regulations have not been met,” Ogara states.

Further Ogara discloses that “despite the fact that KVF had only four registered county volleyball associations as at March 30, 2023 against a minimum threshold of 24 volleyball associations, it went ahead to issue a final notice dated April 8, 2023 without meeting the quorum of county volley ball associations (branches).”

Ogara says the sports registrar has moved the national elections event from Nyayo to Roasters Hotel along Thika road.

For branches to qualify for the national event they must submit their application for registration under the Sports Act, 2013.

According to the Sports Registrar, 31 county associations had been registered by April 24, 2023 hence are eligible to participate in the Saturday national elections.

Sports Registrar Rose Wasike had set 24 registered county associations as the minimum threshold required for KVF to transition in line with Sports Act 2013 and be allowed to hold national elections.

Lawyer Paul Nyamodi, for the claimants says the KVF on March 23,2023 issued a notice for an elective quadrennial general meeting for April 29, 2023 before the 47 counties hold and conduct their elections to constitute branch committees.

“The 47 county-based branches of KVF must first conduct and hold their elections to constitute their executive committees from where they will appoint and/or nominate three (3) delegates to represent them in KVF annual general meetings,” Nyamodi says.

In the absence of the county based branch delegates, the April 29, 2023 event is a nullity, the claimants contend.