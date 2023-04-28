SDT postpones KVF polls by 90 days

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) has dealt a devastating blow to the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) by suspending the elective Annual General Meeting scheduled for Saturday.

Therefore, there will be no quadrennial elections on April 29 as earlier requisitioned by KVF.

SDT on Friday faulted KVF for failing to adhere to the federation's laws then directed that branch elections be held first before the national event.

Further, the SDT ordered elections of the national executive committee (NEC) be held within the next 90 days to avoid Kenya being locked out of international sports events.

SDT Chairman John Ohaga sitting with Allan Owiny and Gabriel Ouko directed that branch elections of the sport must be held first before the Annual General Meeting (AGM) is held on July 29 when the National Executive Committee (NEC) will be elected.

Ohaga, who acknowledged the role of educational institutions as the breeding grounds for national stars in the sport, then directed they participate in the national event.

“Educational institutions must take part in both the branch and national elections since they are an integral part of developing the sport,” ruled Ohaga.

SDT gave a lifeline to the current officials of the KVF by extending the term of the current officials by a period of 90 days.

The members who must participate in the KVF polls are the new county-based branches, registered clubs, Kenya Secondary School Sports Associations (KSSSA), Kenya Primary Schools Sports Associations (KPSSA) and Kenya Universities Sports Association.

The tribunal upheld an objection raised by 14 branch officials of KVF led by John Odhiambo Ogara conducting the April 29 KVF AGM saying it is a nullity as the law has been violated.

In his petition to the SDT, Ogara said KVF had not conducted branch elections and therefore any attempt to hold the AGM and NEC elections on April 29 was a mockery to justice.

If the NEC elections are not held within the established legal framework then it will spell doom to the volleyball sport as the national women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, might be locked out of international competitions.

Malkia Strikers have been listed to participate in the FIVB Challenger Cup in July and Africa Nations Championship in August; both competitions being pathways to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Ohaga overruled an objection raised by the federation through lawyer Geoffrey Lang’at.

Lang’at had impressed upon the tribunal to allow elections to proceed as suspending them risks Kenya being locked out of the Sh100m Volleyball Empowerment Programme and international competitions organised by Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) and International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

Ohaga heard that the leadership vacuum in KVF will have a negative impact as Malkia Strikers will be locked out of international sports events.

“Malkia Strikers are supposed to participate in the Sh100m programme that has been set aside by FIVB,” Lang’at had told the SDT.