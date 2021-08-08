Sayonara Tokyo, Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Eiffel Tower

French aerial patrol 'Patrouille de France' fly over the fan village of The Trocadero set in front of The Eiffel Tower, in Paris on August 8, 2021 upon the transmission of the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
 

Photo credit: Stephane De Sakutin | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The only low point for Parisiens was the decision not to hoist a giant French flag at the Eiffel Tower due to high winds.
  • "That would have been majestic," said Gaelle, a visiting student.

Paris

