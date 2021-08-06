Mulinge calls for young blood in beach volleyball

Brackcides Khadambi

Kenya's Brackcides Khadambi digs the ball in their women's preliminary beach volleyball pool D match against the USA during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo on July 29, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Yuri Cortez | AFP

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mulinge is positive that things will now change after the discipline qualified for the Olympics for the first time
  • Kenya's pair of Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Agala finished last in Pool 'D' of the Tokyo Games that had Brazil, USA and Latvia
  • Makokha said it was fulfilling to have played against established players

Kenya beach volleyball women's team coach Sammy Mulinge has challenged upcoming players to have a different perception about the sport.

