Mulinge calls for young blood in beach volleyball

Kenya beach volleyball women's team coach Sammy Mulinge has challenged upcoming players to have a different perception about the sport.

Speaking on arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Thursday evening from Japan, where the team competed in the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games, Mulinge said players still regard the sport as a second choice.

The tactician is positive that things will now change after the discipline qualified for the Olympics for the first time.

"Just look at how things have been happening previously, players who join the sport have exhausted their playing time in the indoor volleyball and they join beach to retire which should not be the case," said Mulinge who doubles up as Kenya Ports Authority men's team coach.

"My plan going forward is to have players play the sport from the junior category as they transition to senior. We have a good program that we intend to launch soon across the country starting from primary schools," he added.

Kenya's pair of Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Agala finished last in Pool 'D' of the Tokyo Games that had Brazil, USA and Latvia.

Makokha said it was fulfilling to have played against established players.

"Our presence at that stage meant a lot. Although we didn't win a match, our competitors got to know about us which is key. My prayer is for the sport to get the much needed support. We have good players and I believe with proper investment the country can do well," said Makokha who plays for Kenya Pipeline.

Agala was elated after realising her Olympic dream in Tokyo.

"At last I have fulfilled my dream to play at the Olympics. We have picked a lot of positives that we are willing to share with the upcoming players but all in all it was a nice experience," said Agala.

The team was received by Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Beach Volleyball Commission chairman Moses Mbuthia, KVF Deputy President Charles Nyaberi and Technical Director David Lung'aho.

Others were Nairobi Prisons women's coach Salome Wanjala and national men's beach volleyball team coach Patrick Owino.

Mbuthia said they have put in place mechanisms that will take the sport to the grassroots.