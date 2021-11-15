S.Africa to challenge disputed World Cup qualifier penalty

Ghana

Ghana players celebrate with their fans after scoring a goal against South Africa during their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier at Cape Coast on November 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The controversial penalty catapulted Ghana into the African World Cup qualifying play-offs with a bruising 1-0 victory over South Africa.
  • But the South African Football Association (SAFA) has vowed to challenge.

Johannesburg

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.