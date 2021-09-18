Rwanda ejected from African tourney for fielding ineligible players

Malkia Strikers

Kenya women's volleyball team players celebrate a point against Tunisia during their African Nations Championships match on September 15, 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda.

 

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • However, a proposal addressed to CAVB president Bouchra Hajij on Saturday evening from the World governing body FIVB read in part:
  • "The suspension of the players and the Rwanda Volleyball Federation must be maintained. All matches played by the Rwandan national team be declared a forfeit according to the FIVB regulations," the global body said.

Hosts Rwanda have been suspended from the ongoing African Nations Championships for fielding ineligible players.

