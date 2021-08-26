Runner guides: The unsung heroes of Paralympic Games

Nelly Nasimiyu and guide Eric Kirui

Nelly Nasimiyu Munialo (right) and her guide Eric Kirui during the interview at the Yoyogi Park in Tokyo on August 26, 2021. Visually impaired Nasimiyu will compete in the final of the 1,500 metres (T13) category at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Saturday. 

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • When the track and field programme starts at the Tokyo Paralympic Games Friday, Kirui will be running as a guide, having dropped his own ambitions to take up the role of guiding visually impaired Kenyan runner Nelly Nasimiyu Munialo
  • The T11 and T13 are categories for athletes with varying degrees of visual impairment while the T46 class features athletes with a single below or above the elbow amputation
  • Kirui’s personal career was looking up when he made it to New Zealand for a youth championship in 2014


In Tokyo 

