Zimbabwe throw down the gauntlet in Barthes Trophy opener

Defending champions Zimbabwe have sent an early warning to opponents after thrashing Cote d'Ivoire 55-0 in the Under-20 Barthes Trophy opening match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

The Junior Sables, who stunned Namibia 19-14 in last year's final at the same venue, led the Ivorians 31-0 at half-time thanks to converted tries from Muzuva Gutu, Gealan Jaricha and Alex Nyamunda.

Cote d'Ivoire suffered a blow early in the second half when one of their players was sent to the sin-bin and Zimbabwe showed no mercy adding two tries that were successfully converted.

The West Africans improved after that, managing to pile some pressure on Zimbabwe but were restricted from reaching the try box.

Centre referee signalled for a water break, moments after Zimbabweans were also reduced to 14 men.

On resumption, Zimbabwe stretched their lead to 50-0 with an unconverted try and there was still time for another unconverted try at the hooter.

Under-20 Barthes Trophy, which is the premier junior rugby tournament in Africa, is a qualifying event for World U-20 Rugby Trophy.

Winners of the eight-nation annual competition will be crowned African champions as well as book a ticket at the World U-20 Trophy slated for July this year at Nyayo Stadium.