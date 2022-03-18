Women Kenya Cup final: Will it be Impala or Mwamba?

Will it be Impala or Mwamba?

This is the big question as the two sides go for the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Women’s Kenya Cup title in the final at Impala Club on Saturday from 4.20pm.

Hosts Impala carry the favourites tag. They finished the regular season on top of the six-team league on 25 points from bonus-point victories against Ruck It, Northern Suburbs, Top Fry Nakuru, Mwamba and Homeboyz.

The Impalas gored Northern Suburbs 17-7 in the semi-final on February 26.

Mwamba were second in the regular season after amassing 18 points from wins against Top Fry Nakuru, Ruck It, Homeboyz and Northern Suburbs. They mauled Top Fry Nakuru 36-6 in the semi-finals.

Coaches Mary Ochieng’ (Impala) and Baabu Odindi (Mwamba) said on Friday that both sides are very happy to be the first in the Women's Kenya Cup final. The women’s league is in its first year.

“We have been working very hard to get here since pre-season. It means a lot to the team. We are prepared and ready for the challenge in the final,” explained former Mwamba player Ochieng’.

She said top players Stella Wafula and Priscah Nyerere are nursing injuries. “We are shorthanded and we hope we will cover those gaps. We should emerge victorious if we get our structures right and dominate set-pieces,” Ochieng’ noted.

Odindi, who has Kenya Lionesses speedster Janet Okello in his ranks, said the morale of his charges is high.

“Impala is the team to beat. We are the underdogs. We expect a tough game. Impala has good players such as Christabel Lindo, Leah Wambui, Stella Wafula… the list is long. They were busy in the transfer market and have invested a lot. They are dangerous and rarely make mistakes. We will try to minimise mistakes, so that we don’t get punished.”

Yvonne Nnjuma and Caroline Chepchumba have been included in Mwamba’s squad for Saturday’s game after shaking off injuries but there is no place for long-term absentee Agatha Jamari (ankle injury).

Impala did not break a sweat against Mwamba during the regular season. They got a walkover as Mwamba were blighted with player absence due to injury or examination.

Mercy Dudi will take charge of the Women’s Kenya Cup final which will come after the Enterprise Cup round of 16 match between Impala Saracens and Kenya Cup runners-up Menengai Oilers.