Woeful Kenya Sevens finish last in London

Kenya Sevens Sunday finished in last place at the London Sevens in England after losing 14-5 loss at the hands of Japan in 13th place semi-final.

Earlier, Shujaa was whitewashed by France 31-0 in ninth place quarter-final after dropping to the Challenge Trophy after losing all their Pool “B” matches on Saturday.

Kenya, who were dethroned by Uganda as Africa Men’s Sevens champions last month, have now lost seven straight matches in the Series.

Shujaa now has 39 points and will need to work extra hard in the season-ending leg in Los Angeles, USA in August.