102-0! Jordan on fire as All Blacks humiliate Tonga

Richie Mo’unga (left) of New Zealand passes the ball during their rugby Test match against Tonga in Auckland on July 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Michael Bradley | AFP

  • They played to a simple formula of moving the ball wide at a pace the inexperienced Tongans, with 13 debutants, could not match.
  • It was the ninth time the All Blacks have notched a century of points and equalled their highest score against Tonga set 21 years ago, while Jordan's five tries were one short of the New Zealand Test record set by Marc Ellis in 1995.

Auckland

