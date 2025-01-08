Who has moved where in the Kenya Cup rugby league

Champions Kabras Sugar, KCB and Kenya Harlequin cashed on the December transfer window to beef up their sides ahead of the final push for the 2024/2025 Kenya Cup title.

Kabras Sugar’s three signings are part of the 74 transfers registered in Kenyan Cup during this period. In total 95 player transfers were transacted in Kenya Cup, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship and Women’s Kenya Cup.

Mwamba have made the most signings this window, 14.

Kabras have acquired Samwel Omollo and burly Mike Okello from Catholic Monks and Mwamba respectively to take up scrum-half Brian Tanga and lock/flanker William Mwanji places in the team.

Kabras Sugar coach Carlos Katywa, who also lured Kabarak University’s back Edmond Angaya, revealed that Tanga and Mwanji are committed to the Kenya Sevens team.

“We want to embark on the final push for the league title and we felt that the void created by Tang and Mwanji should be filled,” said Katywa.

“We can’t have any complaints since discipline is what has defined our season so far. We could have struggled if it wasn’t the case,” explained Kabras team manager Wilson Omondi.

Former champions KCB have made four signings all in the backline - half back Jenkins Kipruto from Kabarak, utility back Michael Wekesa from Zetech University and John Bax from Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad. Dominic Sande, a versatile back, fresh from St Peter’s Mumias Boys’ High School, has also joined the Lions' Den.

“I believe we have strong forwards that will take us through and reclaim the title. We have been trying players in different positions but we are settled now,” said KCB coach Oliver Mang’eni, adding that he now has a final squad of 35 that he can pick from any time.

KCB, the eight-time champions, last held the Kenya Cup title in 2021 before Kabras Sugar asserted their dominance over the next subsequent seasons.

Quins coach Paul “Pau” Murunga has once again raided his former club Homeboyz to pluck out hooker Mike Munene and backrow Felix Otieno, and prop Desailly Wafula from Blak Blad. They face neighbours Impala in a Ngong Road derby on Saturday.

Also making a return to Quins after a long lay-off are Philip Ikambili, former Homeboyz and Impala player Stephen Otieno.

“Ikambili and Otieno have been out for some years but we shall field them if we feel they are ready and fit enough,” said Murunga. Menengai Oilers have made six signings -- Byron Cornel and Paywick Munoko from Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Mmust), Sigalagala’s Bruce Endovo and Arturo Fortune from Kabras Sugar.

Western Bulls’ Daniel Kipchirchir and Peter Muniu are waiting for their paperwork to be cleared by KRU to join Oilers.

Mwamba signings include Xavier Kipng’etich from Impala and Roxy Dan Suchi from Quins.

Chris Omollo and Martin from Homeboyz, and Mwamba’s Crispin Omondi are among 11 players former kenya Cup champion Nondescripts have brought to the Red Lion den at the Ngong Racecourse.

Kabras, KCB and Oilers lead the Kenya Cup standings with 15 points including three bonus points victories each. Kabras hold the advantage on a better points aggregate.