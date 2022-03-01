What next for Impala after KRU relegates them?

Impala

Nondescript Charles Omondi (right) gives Impala Club's Dennis Juma a hand-off during their Kenya Cup match on February 19, 2022 at Ngong Race Course.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Impala Saracens finished ahead on a better aggregate with -47 and in position 10, while Quins finished 11th on -69. 
  • Nondies finished last with 16 points.

Ten-time Kenya Cup champions Impala Saracens will Wednesday respond after Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) decided to relegate them from the top fight rugby league and not Kenya Harlequin.

