What next for Impala after KRU relegates them?

Ten-time Kenya Cup champions Impala Saracens will Wednesday respond after Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) decided to relegate them from the top fight rugby league and not Kenya Harlequin.

Quins and Nondescripts had been relegated following the conclusion of the 2021/2022 regular league that involved 12 teams on Saturday.

Instead of going by how the teams finished the regular season with Impala ahead of Quins on better aggregate after the two sides tied on 17 points each, the union opted to go by head-to-head record.

That saw Quins, who beat Impala 29-20 during the regular 2021/2022 session on November 27, get the advantage to stay in the top flight league at the expense of the Sarries.

“We received the communique last night, which was shocking but we shall look at it and see what it means and make a decision, “said Impala head coach Charles Ngovi.

“These are difficult times but give us time to respond.”

However, sources at the club indicated that Impala were considering taking the case to the Sports Disputes Tribunal.

The KRU's League and Fixtures Committee chairman, Hilary Itela, said his committee came up with the determination after their meeting on Monday.

Itela cited Clause 5.c of the Kenya Cup League manual while delivering the ruling.

"In making the determination, the guiding principle was that the results of the fixture(s) between the two teams takes precedence over the results of the two teams against the rest of the league participants," said Itela.

Itela explained that the committee settled on the fact that the league was shortened and only one match was played as opposed to home and away where better aggregate principle would have played a role.

"The principle remains that the results of the fixture between the two teams takes precedence," explained Itela.

First, Itela noted that the two clubs - Kenya Harlequins and Impala Saracens- were level on match points at 17 points each after match day 11.

Secondly, as per the league manual point 5 that determines league standings in the case that teams are level on match points, No. 5.c directs that the determinant where such a tie exists, as the results of the matches played between the two teams.

Thirdly, there was only one match between Kenya Harlequins and Impala Saracens on November 27, 2021 that ended 29-20 in favour of Kenya Harlequins.

"As such Kenya Harlequins are ranked 10th in the league and Impala Saracens ranked 11th at the end of the regular season and therefore Impala Saracens are relegated to the Championship League in the next season alongside Nondescripts," said Itela.

Impala Saracens finished ahead on a better aggregate with -47 and in position 10, while Quins finished 11th on -69.