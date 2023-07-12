Wamalwa to lead Chipu in World Rugby Under-20 Trophy

KCB Rugby centre Michael Wamalwa will captain Kenya’s Chipu team for the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy that starts Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Wamalwa replaces Kenya Harlequin backrow Laban Kipsang, who will now be in charge of the forwards. Wamalwa will be deputised by by Daystar University Falcons prop Geylord Ngasi.

Kipsang led Chipu to silver during the Rugby Africa Under-20 Barthes Trophy on April 30 this year at the Nyayo National Stadium.

“It’s such a humbling gesture and great honour to take the mantle and I don’t take it for granted, “said Wamalwa. “It comes with responsibilities which is to guide the team to greater heights.”

Wamalwa said the team has bonded well for the last seven weeks they have been training and are now focused now on delivery.

“The coaches focused on our defence that was porous during the Barthes Cup and all is well now. You see you get to firm up many things when you are together for long and that is what has happened,” explained Wamalwa.

Wamalwa, who was speaking during the Captain’s photoshoot at Pride Inn Azzure Hotel in Nairobi Wednesday, said that they are determined to win the championship despite the tough opposition.

“We know our opponents' skill levels are higher and are a bit tactical but we are ready since we know our good defence will win it for us,” said Wamalwa.

Wamalwa said newbies England-based fly-half Spencer Davies Spencer and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology’s (Mmust) second row Andycole Omollo, have gelled well with the rest.

Spencer and Omollo are among six players who will be making their debut at the championship whose winner will be promoted to the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in 2024.

Chipu will open their quest against Samoa on Saturday at 12pm in Pool “B” before meeting Spain on July 20. They will then wrap up against Hong Kong China on July 25.

Also on Saturday, Hong Kong China play Spain in the day’s action at 4pm, while Scotland will lock horns with Zimbabwe at 10am with Uruguay and USA going head-on at 2pm in Pool “A” action.

Samoa skipper John Samuelu reckons that Kenya will be a tough nut to crack by virtue of their versatility and physicality.

“We have seen them at the World Rugby Sevens Series and we know how fast they can be, “said the lock, adding that their strength lies in their physicality.