USA thrash Kenya Simbas in Repechage opener

Kenya Simbas chose the hardest path to the 2023 Rugby World Cup (RWC) after they lost in the final of the Africa qualifier in July in France.

That was evident when the United States of America Eagles blew them away 68-14 after leading 19-0 at the break in their opening match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup (RWC) final qualification Repechage tournament Sunday at Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

Substitutes Brian Juma and Joshua Weru touched down a try each before fullback Darwin Mukidza added the extras but all was in vain as they lost to the USA Eagles, who led 19-0 at the break.

Portugal were to take on Hong Kong in the second match.

The Simbas will take on Portugal on November 12 before wrapping up their campaign for a place in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France with a match against Hong Kong on November 18. The tournament is being played on a round robin basis.

The Simbas’ roar looked promising at the start with good defence that kept the Eagles at bay but not for long after hooker Dylan Fawsitt sliced through to land and take a 7-0 lead just before the water break.

Fawsitt completed his double as Jamason Fa’anana went for another try to see the Eagles take a 19-0 lead at the break.

The Eagles would score seven more tries in the second half as Juma went over for the Simbas.

Weru, who would make his international debut coming in for Bethwel Anami at number eight, didn’t disappoint when he scored at the death.