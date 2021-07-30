Unbeaten KCB welcome Nakuru to the lion’s lair

Defending champions KCB tackle Top Fry Nakuru at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, Nairobi in the only Kenya Cup match on Saturday.

Impala Saracens where scheduled to play Strathmore Leos as Mwamba clashed with Nondescripts on Saturday but their two fixtures were postponed on Friday following cases of coronavirus affecting the teams.

KCB coach Curtis Olago, intent on keeping the trophy at the Den, said they will come out all guns blazing against Nakuru, who are perceived as a weak opposition.

“We were made to sweat for our victory against Menengai Oilers who were easily beaten by Kabras Sugar. We can’t say that because Nakuru lost to Strathmore Leos (44-5), they will be pushovers. We respect all our opponents,” said Olago.

Olago, who is also the Kenya Under-20 head coach, kept the cards on the state of his players close to his chest.

“We have a few niggling injuries but we can’t give out their names because that information can do harm to us. We also plan to do some positional rotation because we have a big squad of 40 all of who must play at some point in the season.

“But, again we can’t disclose these changes to our opponents.”

The bankers welcome the former champions Nakuru aka “Wanyore” to their Ruaraka Den fresh from humiliating Mwamba 50-3 last weekend.

On the other hand, the Nakuru lads are chasing for their first win since March 6 when they beat Masinde Muliro University (MMUST) 23-10.

Wanyore succumbed to defeats against neighbours Oilers 21-20 on March 13, lost 25-15 to Nakuru (June 19), surrendered 25-19 at the hands of Impala (July 10) while Kabras demolished them 40-15 on July 17.

KCB are undefeated in the seven matches they have played in the 11-team league.

Olago’s charges head the table with 33 points, three ahead of title-hungry Kabra,s who have played one less match.

The sugar millers are resting this weekend, same as third-ranked Oilers (17 points), sixth-placed Kenya Harlequin (11), ninth-ranked Masinde Muliro University (10) and bottom-of-the-table Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad (seven).

Fixtures

Saturday

KCB v Top Fry Nakuru (3pm, KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka)

Impala Saracens v Strathmore Leos (1pm, Impala Club, postponed)

Mwamba v Nondescripts (3pm, Impala Club, postponed)