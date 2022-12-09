Unbeaten Homeboyz, KCB clash in Kenya Cup

Homeboyz Rugby Club take the battle to former champions KCB Rugby Club at the KCB Ruaraka Sports Club in perhaps the highlight of the Kenya Cup rugby league on Saturday.

It has been a good season for the Deejays so far considering that they made a last minute U-turn to the decision of pulling out from the league.

Homeboyz, who are among five teams yet to concede this season, having beaten Mwamba 19-13 and Strathmore Leos 22-16, are placed fifth with nine points.

Homeboyz go to the match as underdogs against KCB who lie second in the log with 10 points and are yet to concede a point, having beaten Kenya Harlequin 38-0 and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Mmust) 41-0 respectively.

Homeboyz Rugby Head Coach Oscar Okaron has made several changes, replacing his hookers Joseph Amalemba and Eplhas Etemesi with Mike Munene and Ezekiel Owiti respectively.

Okaron has also made a tactical move to bring on board Leonard Mugaisi instead of Gastoign Muganzi at the wing. He also has a new bench in Dan Kagwa, Marvin Ambunya, Wain Omondi, Kieth Wasike and Mike Nyakundi.

“We are taking to Ruaraka some attacking style of rugby. Let them stop us,” said Okaron, adding that their style of play won’t change.

Whether KCB will uphold their grip on Homeboyz is left to be known after the bankers launched their title defense with a hard-earned 18-10 win over the Deejays at the same venue last season.

KCB coach Curtis Olago has also made some changes replacing hooker George Asin with Wilfred Waswa and second row Davis Chenge with Elvis Olukusi.

Mike Kimwele, who operated from left wing moves to right to replace Isaac Njoroge as Jacob Ojee goes to left wing.

Leaders Menengai Oilers, who top with 10 points from a clean run, host Masinde Muliro at Nakuru Showground.

The Oilers are enjoying a smooth start to the season and have been tipped to uphold their unbeaten run with their usual efficiency against the varsity students.

Gibson Weru’s Oilers beat Quins 24-10 at the RFUEA ground on Saturday, having welcomed Kenya Cup returnees the University of Nairobi's Mean Machine with a 72-6 thrashing in Nakuru.

Masinde Muliro coach John Asila is keen in overturning his side’s fortunes and a win at Oilers will definitely be a major upset.

Champions Kabras Sugar will be eying their third consecutive win of the season when they host Kenya Harlequin, who hopes for the first win of the season at the Kakamega Showground.

The two sides met during the pre-season match where Quins won 35-24 at the RFUEA.

International hooker Eugene Sifuna returns to the squad and will be captain against Quins with Teddy Akala starting on the bench. Flanker John Baraka replaces Hillary Odhiambo, who moves to the bench too.

Ntabeni Dukisa, who played at fullback against Machine on Saturday, returns to the fly-half. William Opaka comes in at fullback while Kenya Simbas skipper and club captain Dan Sikuta, has also returned to the squad but will come off the bench.

Kenya Cup fixtures

Catholic Monks v Mean Machine (Catholic University) 4pm

Kabras Sugar v Kenya Harlequin (Kakamega Showground) 3pm

Menengai Oilers v Masinde Muliro (Nakuru Showground) 4pm

KCB v Homeboyz (KCB Ruaraka) 4pm

Nakuru v Strathmore Leos (Nakuru Athletic Club) 4pm