Try-flush Kabras head to Nairobi for date with Leos

Even as Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) redrafts new Kenya Cup fixtures upon the return of four sides, Kabras Sugar is eyeing another bonus point victory way to Strathmore Leos at Impala Sports Club on Saturday.

The adjacent Rugby Football Union of East Africa grounds will host a double header, where the limping Kenya Harlequin host champions KCB from 3pm before Blak Blad face Menengai Oilers from 1pm.

Former Kenya Cup champions Nakuru will host Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

However, the third round of Kenya Cup matches on the weekend of March 13 are likely to see the return of Impala Saracens, Mwamba and Nondescripts.

The teams had said they were unable to adhere to Covid-19 protocols hence missing out on the first two rounds of matches.

There return will see the format adapted this season of home-and-away changed to a one-off meeting between teams before paving way for the play-offs, semi-finals and final.