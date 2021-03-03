Try-flush Kabras head to Nairobi for date with Leos

KCB Rugby's Oliver Mang'eni (with the ball) evades a tackle from Strathmore Leos' Arnold Omollo during their Kenya Cup match at KCB Sports Club at Ruaraka, on February 27, 2021.

  • There return will see the format adapted this season of home-and-away changed to a one-off meeting between teams before paving way for the play-offs, semi-finals and final.
  • During the first round on Saturday, Kabras Sugar, Menengai Oilers and KCB collected bonus points victories. Kabras slammed debutants  MMUST 56-0 at the Kakamega Showground.

Even as Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) redrafts new Kenya Cup fixtures upon the return of four sides, Kabras Sugar is eyeing another bonus point victory way to Strathmore Leos at Impala Sports Club on Saturday.

