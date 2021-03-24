Top Fry Nakuru ready for KCB showdown

Top Fry Nakuru RFC are in high spirits as they stepped up training Tuesday ahead of their epic match against Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in Nairobi on Saturday.

"Wanyore", as the popular Nakuru side is known, face the Bankers at KCB Sports grounds in Ruaraka in a high stakes game.

"I know we have a mountain to climb because KCB is a big team and are the defending champions. However, we're ready for the big match and our opponents should expect a tough battle," said Top Fry assistant coach Simon Wariuki after a training workout at Nakuru Athletics Club Tuesday.

Nakuru have so far garnered 11 points from two outings and suffered their first league defeat a fortnight ago, when they were narrowly beaten 20-21 by their next-door neighbours Menengai Oilers, in a local derby at Nakuru Agricultural Showgrounds.

Wariuki said his team is well prepared for the tough duel and warned their opponents that it will not be business as usual.

"KCB is unbeaten for now but they should be prepared to taste their first league defeat this season because we are not going to Ruaraka for shopping. We're mentally and physically fit," said Wariuki.

He said against the swift KCB, captain Kevin Kabole will spearhead the side's attack and will be assisted by John Okoth and Samuel Mwaura, who is the team's top point scorer with 11 points.

Top Fry Nakuru RFC players at a training session at Nakuru Athletics Club on March 23, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Other players include John Mbugua, Edwin Anunda, Felix Oleche, Thomas Okeya, Gideon Mbithi, Edwin Makori, Donald Oluoch, Fredrick Odonga and Cassias Omollo

The rest of the players include Brian Kiman, Hannington Wabwire, Crispin Onyango, Emmanuel Mboya, Mike Mare, Ezekiel Naitore, Philip Kwame, Joakins Kipruto, Gramwel Bunyasi and Billy Kipchirchir

Wariuki said a few players are yet to pass the fitness test as they nursing nagging injuries, but he was quick to point that this was not a major concern to him as he still maintains a competitive side.

"We have a good squad of 23 players that we can easily replace the injured players and that is not a major concern for now. Our concern is to beat KCB at their Ruaraka backyard on Saturday," said Wariuki.

Wariuki said he has rectified the costly mistakes that saw them lose to the Oilers.

"I have worked on the errors and there is no cause for alarm. We have improved on our speedy, tackling tactics and ball-handling skills and I'm sure the team will not repeat the same mistakes against KCB," offered Wariuki.