Top Fry Nakuru ready for KCB showdown

Top Fry Nakuru RFC players at a training session at Nakuru Athletics Club on March 23, 2021. 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Wariuki said he has rectified the costly mistakes that saw them lose to the Oilers.
  • "I have worked on the errors and there is no cause for alarm. We have improved on our speedy, tackling tactics and ball-handling skills and I'm sure the team will not repeat the same mistakes against KCB," offered Wariuki.

Top Fry Nakuru RFC are in high spirits as they stepped up training Tuesday ahead of their epic match against Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in Nairobi on Saturday.

