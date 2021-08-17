Tonga coach Kefu 'recovering well' after stabbing

Toutai Kefu.

In this file photo taken on September 7, 2019 Tonga's coach Toutai Kefu attends a warm-up session ahead of a rugby union Test match against Tonga in Hamilton.  Tonga coach and former Wallabies star Toutai Kefu was in a critical condition on August 16, 2021, after being stabbed by intruders at his Brisbane home during a "brutal and violent" attack, as the rugby world rallied around him.


Photo credit: Michael Bradley | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 47-year-old was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Monday with his wife, a son and a daughter after three youths allegedly broke into their house.
  • Another of Kefu's daughters, Olivia, posted an update on social media after a 15-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder.

Brisbane, Australia

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.