The good, bad and ugly of Kenya Cup final

KCB players celebrate winning the Kenya Cup after beating Kabras Sugar 28-25

KCB players celebrate winning the Kenya Cup after beating Kabras Sugar 28-25 in the final at Nandi Bears Sports Club in Nandi County on September 04, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Valerian Tendwa would score a try from the resulting penalty to stretch Kabras' lead to 25-8.
  • Mukidza curled over another penalty to bring KCB back to 25- 11 only to be sin-binned. KCB further improved as Amonde returned and to scores to bring the score at 25-18.
  • Vincent Onyalp scored at the death with the returning Mukidza converting to tie the match at 25-25 as Kubu was sin-binned.

It took grit and resilience for KCB Rugby Club to complete their fourth successive Kenya Cup title on Saturday at Nandi Bears Sports Club.

