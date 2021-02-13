Strathmore Leos, Mmust qualify for Kenya Cup

Strathmore Leos and Masinde Muliro University (Mmust) have been promoted to the 2021 Kenya Cup rugby league.

The Leos broke Northern Suburbs hearts, beating them 23-6 in one of the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship semi-finals at Madaraka ground to roar back to the topflight rugby league.

In Kakamega, Mmust stunned visiting three times Kenya Cup champions Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi 21-12 for their maiden appearance in the elite league.

KRU had earlier indicated that the KRU Championship final wouldn't be played, but instead, the two teams will proceed to Kenya Cup.

The Leos landed two converted tries and three penalties to tame Suburbs, who managed two penalties.

Arnold Muita, who was the star of the match and Philemon Olang scored a try each before Muita converted them both besides curling over a penalty. Andrew Matoka stabbed home Leos with two other penalties.

Tony Fidels found the sticks for Suburbs but all was in vain as their dream of making it to their first Kenya Cup came tumbling down.

Three converted tries through Tyson Juma, Venance Shikuba and Timothy Mmasi took Mmust to Kenya Cup, joining the 2016 champion Kabras Sugar as the other team from Western in the prestigious league.

Mmasi ensured Mmust are home and dry with two conversions as Juma added one.

Machine’s points came from Festus Shiasi’s boot, chalking two penalties and two drop goals.

“We are ecstatic...the players are happy since they believe the kind of rugby they play fits in no other league but the Kenya Cup,” said Louis Kisia. “As we try to reflect about our achievements, our season’s target is to finish in the top five.”