Strathmore Leos, Mmust qualify for Kenya Cup

University of Nairobi's Mean Machine's Bruce Odhiambo breaks from Strathmore Leos defence during their Kenya Cup Rugby league match at KCB Grounds, Ruaraka on November 24, 2018. 

  • The Leos broke Northern Suburbs hearts, beating them 23-6 in one of the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship semi-finals at Madaraka ground to roar back to the topflight rugby league
  • In Kakamega, Mmust stunned visiting three times Kenya Cup champions Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi 21-12 for their maiden appearance in the elite league


Strathmore Leos and Masinde Muliro University (Mmust) have been promoted to the 2021 Kenya Cup rugby league.

