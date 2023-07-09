Spot-on Kubu hands Kabras Sugar Driftwood crown

Kabras Sugar Sunday bagged their maiden Driftwood Sevens title after dispatching Menengai Oilers 10-7 in sudden death at the Mombasa Sports Club.

Driftwood Sevens is the second leg of the SportPesa National Sevens Circuit coming after Dala Sevens held in Kisumu last weekend.

The sugar millers needed the excellent kicking skills of Fijian-born Kenyan international Jone Kubu, who made no mistake with his boot to settle the tense final that was tied at 7-7 at full time.

Kabras coach Felix Ayange hailed the win as redemption for his team.

“We lost in the Dala Sevens final and this was our chance for redemption. Our focus was on bouncing back and reclaiming our rightful place,”said former Kenya Sevens star Ayange.

Kabras Sugar captain Paul Abuto echoed his coach's sentiments, emphasizing their determination and perseverance in the face of adversity.

“Everything seemed against us today, but through sheer determination and resilience, we managed to secure the cup. It was time to reclaim our spot, and we did just that," he said.

The journey to the final was not without its share of surprises and upsets.

In the first semi-final, Dala Sevens winners KCB were stunned 17-12 by a spirited Oilers side. Nakuru-based Oilers led 12-0 at the break, leaving KCB with an uphill battle.

However, KCB’s Brian Wahinya rallied his team in the second half, scoring two tries to level the playing field momentarily. Despite Wahinya's efforts, the Oilers found their rhythm and clinched the hard-earned victory.

Kabras also registered a hard-fought 12-7 semi-final win over Strathmore Leos. KCB would settle for third PLACE after outmuscling Strathmore Leos 29-12 in the playoff.

Mwamba, who won Driftwood Sevens last year, finished in fifth place after beating Kenya Harlequin 12-7 in the fifth place playoff.

Zetech Oaks will feature in the top-tier in the next leg (Prinsloo Sevens) after winning the Division Two crown by thrashing the University of Eldoret Trojans 17-5.