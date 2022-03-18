Pirates, Shamas chase Kenya Cup dream

South Coast Pirates and Shamas Foundation can dare dream with only one hurdle remaining to clear on Saturday to realise their dream of making it to Kenya Cup rugby league.

Pirates, host visiting three-time former Kenya Cup champion, Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi at Seacrest Grounds, Ukunda in the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship semi-final at 3pm.

Shamas face Catholic University’s Monks at the RFUEA ground at 1pm in the other Championship semi-final.

Machine will now have their Enterprise Cup first round match against defending champions Kabras Sugar scheduled for Saturday in Kakamega postponed to a later date.

The Mwamba Cup first round match between Monks and KCB Rugby II planned for KCB Ruaraka Sports Club has also been shelved.

At the same time, the inaugural Women’s Kenya Cup final goes down with Impala taking on Mwamba at Impala Sports Club at 4.20pm.

The winners at the KRU Championship semi-finals will be promoted to the 2022/23 Kenya Cup league, replacing relegated Nondescripts and Impala Saracens.

If successful in their campaigns, it will be the first time Pirates and Shamas will be taking part in the topflight rugby league.

Machine - who won Kenya Cup in 1977, 1989 and 1990 - were relegated from Kenya Cup during the 2018/19 season while Monks last participated in Kenya Cup during the 2014/15 season.

The last team from the Coastal region to grace Kenya Cup is the Mombasa Rugby Football Club that was relegated after the 2014/15 season.

Pirates, who beat Machine 28-10 during the regular season, hope to replicate the performance while Shamas go for revenge against the Monks, who beat them 29-21 in the regular season.

Pirates finished top of the league with 42 points from nine wins and two losses while Shamas wound up second with 41 points drawn from eight wins and three defeats.

Monks ended their regular league campaign with nine wins and two losses, leaving them third in the log with 39 points followed by Machine 35 points.

“The players know what is at stake and must have their eyes focused on the main target,” said Pirates coach Kevin Amiani, who has made two tactical changes to the side that beat Kabarak University 14-11 in their last match of the regular season.

Philip Mbisi will start in place of Ali Rashid at scrum-half while Adnan Juma has replaced Ellis Gitonga at lock.

Machine’s coach Nick Abok has made one tactical change, bringing in Trevor Arina at fullback for Gabriel Okello.

“We respect the Pirates, who beat us in the regular outing. They go into the match as favourites but things are bound to change and hope to come out of Mombasa with smiles,” said Abok.

Monks coach Simon Jawichre has made one change, bringing in Reginald Mosagwe instead of Maxwell Omondi played at the centre.

"Shamas have become sharper and that is why we didn't have a clear win against them. We had to fight for it again," said Jawichre.

KRU Championship semi-finals

South Coast Pirates v Mean Machine (3pm) Seacrest ground

Shamas Foundation v Catholic University (1pm) RFUEA

Women's Kenya Cup final

Impala v Mwamba (4:20 pm) Impala Sports Club

Enterprise Cup Round 1

Kenya Harlequin v Homeboyz (3pm) RFUEA

Impala v Menengai Oilers (2:30 pm) Impala Sports Club

Nakuru v Masinde Muliro (3pm) Nakuru Athletic Club

KCB v Strathmore (3pm) KCB Sports Club

Nondescript v Western Bulls (3pm) Ngong Racecourse

Blak Blad vs Mombasa (3pm) KU (postponed)

Kabras Sugar v Mean Machine (3pm) ASK Kakamega (postponed)

Mwamba v Kisumu (1pm) Ngong Racecourse (cancelled)

Mwamba Cup

Kabras Sugar II v Menengai Oilers II (2pm )ASK Kakamega(cancelled)

Strathmore Leos II v Nondescript II (11am) Madaraka Cage

Impala II v Kiambu (11am) Impala Sports Club

Nakuru II v Northern Suburbs (1pm) Nakuru Athletic Club

Homeboyz II v USIU (3pm) ASK Jamhuri Grounds (cancelled)

KCB II v Catholic Monks (1pm) KCB Sports Club

Harlequin II v Administration Police (11am) RFUEA (cancelled)