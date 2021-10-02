South Africa upset New Zealand in Rugby Championship thriller

South Africa

South Africa's Ox Nche runs with the ball during their Rugby Championship match against New Zealand at Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast on October 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Patrick Hamilton | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Damian de Allende and Makazole Mapimpi scored tries in the gutsy win as they bounced back from 20-14 behind at half-time, with the lead changing hands four times in a breathless final five minutes.

Gold Coast, Australia

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.