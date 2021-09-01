Simiyu injects Fijian flair into Kenya Sevens

Kabras Sugar's Jone Kubu takes on Kenya Harlequins defence

Kabras Sugar's Jone Kubu (second left) takes on Kenya Harlequins defence during Sisimka Charity Cup match played at Nyayo National Stadium on February 20, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent Simiyu has picked the 32-year-old Kabras Sugar Rugby back in his squad of 24 players, of which 15 were part of the larger Tokyo Olympics training team
  • The 2021 World Rugby Series kicks off with Vancouver Sevens due September 18-19 followed by Edmonton Sevens on September 25-26 all in Canada
  • Kubu, who was signed by Kabras Sugar Rugby for the 2015/20016 season, played for Kenya Simbas for the first time in the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers against Senegal on July 3 in Nairobi

Fijian born utility back Jone Kubu could make his debut for Kenya Sevens at the 2021 World Rugby Sevens Series.

