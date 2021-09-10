Simiyu appoints new Kenya Sevens captain
Oyoo will lead the team in the opening leg of the 2021 World Rugby Sevens Series in Vancouver on September 18 to 19 followed by Edmonton Sevens on September 25 to 26 all in Canada
The 32-year-old was handed the armband by head coach Innocent Simiyu when he named the final team 13 players that included five debutants on Friday
“These new circle of players is for posterity especially with the next 2024 Olympics in focus. We shall continue to fill in the circle starting with the Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup Sevens next year,” said Simiyu, adding that they held a one week high performance camp at Parklands Sports Club.
“The boys have managed to hit their performance targets. We are quite excited about going to Vancouver," explained Simiyu.
The five debutantes are Levi Amunga, Derrick Keyoga, Alvin Marube, Mark Kwemoi and Timothy Mmasi.
"Our key focus in the first two tournaments is to get our game going and start hitting those performance targets early enough in the season. If we are able to play in the quarters and semis, it will be a very big plus heading into next year,” explained Simiyu.
Oyoo takes over from long-serving skipper Andrew Amonde, who has since retired from international rugby. Some of the experienced players missing out are Collins Injera, Jacob Ojee and Eden Agero.
Wliiam Ambaka, who is currently plying professional rugby at Narvskaya Zastava Rugby Club in Russia, Jeffrey Oluoch, Alvin Otieno and Billy Odhiambo are the only seasoned players retained by Simiyu besides Oyoo.
Squad
Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru,captain), Jeff Oluoch (Homeboyz), Alvin Otieno (Homeboyz), Timothy Mmasi (Masinde Muliro University), Herman Humwa (Quins), Harold Anduvati (Menengai Oilers), Willy Ambaka (Narvskaya Zastava Rugby Club, Russia), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba), Mark Kwemoi (Menengai Oilers), Levi Amunga (KCB), Billy Odhiambo(Mwamba), Derrick Keyoga (Menengai Oilers), Alvin Marube (Impala)