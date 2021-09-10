Simiyu appoints new Kenya Sevens captain

Kenya's Nelson Oyoo (front) is marked by an Ireland player during their Pool "C" match of the Tokyo Olympics at Tokyo Olympic Stadium on July 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

Oyoo will lead the team in the opening leg of the 2021 World Rugby Sevens Series in Vancouver on September 18 to 19 followed by Edmonton Sevens on September 25 to 26 all in Canada

The 32-year-old was handed the armband by head coach Innocent Simiyu when he named the final team 13 players that included five debutants on Friday

Nakuru Rugby Club winger Nelson Oyoo is the new Kenya Sevens captain.

