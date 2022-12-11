Shujaa wind up 13th at Cape Town Sevens

Kenya Sevens slumped in performance when they finished 13th to collect three points from Cape Town Sevens, the third leg of the 2022/23 World Rugby Sevens Series on Sunday.

Shujaa overturned Canada’s 5-0 lead to go ahead 14-5 at the break before winning 21-10 in the play-off for 13th place.

Kenya collected one point from Hong Kong Sevens before improving to get five in the previous leg in Dubai.

Anton Ngongo put the Canadians ahead with unconverted try before Daniel Taabu and Edmund Anya struck with a try each as Anthony Omondi added the extras for the frost half lead.

Brock Webster pulled a try back for Canada but Johnstone Olindi’s try that Taabu converted rested the duel.

Taabu had rolled out a brace of tries while Omondi touched down once in addition to two conversions as Shujaa stopped Uganda 19-5 in the semi-final for 13th place.

Timothy Kisiga claimed Uganda’s only points from a try.

Kenya found themselves at the bottom of Pool “C” when they lost to Argentina 19-5 on Friday. They would then go down to New Zealand 31-5 before drawing 5-5 with Spain on Saturday.

There was no reprieve for the Kenyans as they succumbed 19-14 to Ireland despite leading 14-0 at the break in Challenge Trophy quarter-final. Anya and Taabu scored before Omondi added the extras.

Then Jordan Conroy single-handedly destroyed Shujaa with a hat trick of tries. Hugo Lennox converted twice to break the Kenyan hearts of getting another five points from Cape Town.

New Zealand and Samoa, who are chasing first wins of the series were to meet in the Cup final.