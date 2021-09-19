Shujaa to face Mike Friday's US in Vancouver 7s quarters

Nelson Oyoo

Kenya's Nelson Oyoo (front) is marked by an Ireland player during their Pool "C" match of the Tokyo Olympics at Tokyo Olympic Stadium on July 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Ayumba Ayodi

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Innocent "Namcos" Simiyu's side will face Mike Friday's United States in the quarterfinal at 7.42pm on Sunday.
  • It will be the first time Kenya is facing US since the Tokyo Olympics where they lost to the Americans 19-14 in the group stage

Kenya Sevens blew away Spain and Mexico to reach the Cup quarterfinals at the Vancouver Sevens on Saturday night.

