Shujaa take on Canada in Malaga 7s opener

Innocent Simiyu

Kenya Sevens coach Innocent Simiyu names his squad for Dubai Sevens tournament on November 19, 2021 at Parklands Sports Club.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Shujaa will then take on former World Rugby Sevens champions Wales at 6.06pm the same day
  • Malaga will witness the return of Vincent Onyala, who missed out on the opening two rounds in Dubai, as he was engaged in test duty with Kenya Simbas during their tour of South Africa in November last year
  • Kenya Sevens is currently placed eighth in the 2021/22 World Sevens Series rankings with 22 points

Kenya launch their campaign against Canada at Malaga Sevens on Friday 1.22pm at Estadio Ciudad de Malaga in Spain.

