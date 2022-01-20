Shujaa take on Canada in Malaga 7s opener

Kenya launch their campaign against Canada at Malaga Sevens on Friday 1.22pm at Estadio Ciudad de Malaga in Spain.

Shujaa will then take on former World Rugby Sevens champions Wales at 6.06pm the same day.

They will complete their Pool "D" outing against France at 1.49pm on Saturday before turning their focus to Seville Sevens the following weekend.

Kabras Sugar Rugby centre Derrick Ashiundu is the only newcomer to the side.

Malaga will witness the return of Vincent Onyala, who missed out on the opening two rounds in Dubai, as he was engaged in test duty with Kenya Simbas during their tour of South Africa in November last year.

"This has been one of our toughest selection as all the boys raised their hands up to represent the country.

"Ashiundu has worked hard and it was the right time to give him a chance," said Kenya Sevens coach Innocent "Namcos " Simiyu, who reckoned that they have a competitive pool hence have to bring their "A" game to Malaga.

"Our focus is the individual play and teamwork from the first game. We shall need to execute our game plan well," explained Simiyu.

Kenya Sevens is currently placed eighth in the 2021/22 World Sevens Series rankings with 22 points. They finished sixth at Dubai Sevens II after losing to Great Britain 10-5 in the final for fifth place.

They had settled eighth in Dubai Sevens I after losing to Ireland 29-7 in the final for seventh place.

Kenya Sevens deputy captain Geoffrey Olouch said the players are looking sharp and ready for the task.

“We have worthy opponents but what we do as a team is perfect our play and different combinations. We are glad the 16-team format is back and we’re hoping for the best in Spain,” explained Oluoch.

Malaga is the third leg in the 2021/2022 World Rugby Sevens Series and will be followed by the fourth leg of Seville Sevens due January 28-30 also in Spain.

