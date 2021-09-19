Shujaa stun USA to storm Vancouver Sevens semis

Jeff Oluoch

Kenya's Jeff Oluoch (right) tries to avoid the tackle of USA's Madison Hughes (left) in their men's pool C rugby sevens match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Taabu was sure with his boot this time around to convert Otieno's try as Kenya triumphed to claim swift revenge again Mike Friday's side that beat them at Tokyo Olympics 19-14 in the group stage. 
  • Ireland edged out Hong Kong 12-7 to set up Kenya in the semis. Great Britain beat Canada 31-5 in the other Cup quarterfinals where the winner was to meet either South Africa or Spain in the other semifinal.

Kenya Sevens are through to the semi-finals of the Vancouver Sevens, the opening leg of the 2021 World Sevens Series.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.