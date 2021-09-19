Shujaa stun USA to storm Vancouver Sevens semis

Kenya Sevens are through to the semi-finals of the Vancouver Sevens, the opening leg of the 2021 World Sevens Series.

Shujaa staged a dramatic rally, coming from behind twice to defeat United States 19-14in their cup quarter-final clash at the Canadian capital on Sunday night.

Alvin Otieno touched down a brace of tries as Innocent "Namcos" Simiyu's side came from behind 14-7 at the break to triumph.

The victory saw Shujaa set up Ireland in the Cup semi-final that is due at 11.30pm on Sunday.

It will be their first Cup semifinals appearance in three seasons.

Kevon William opened the account for US as Naima Faoula'au converted, but Otieno pulled back for Kenya as Daniel Taabu converted to level at 7-7 in the third minute.

However, Malacchi Esdale put the Americans back in the driving sit with a try that Christian Dyer converted to go up 14-7 at the break.

Taabu struck just after the break, but missed the conversation as Kenya trailed 14-12.

Taabu was sure with his boot this time around to convert Otieno's try as Kenya triumphed to claim swift revenge again Mike Friday's side that beat them at Tokyo Olympics 19-14 in the group stage.