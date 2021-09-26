Shujaa storm Edmonton Sevens semis

Kenya Sevens will Vancouver Sevens champions South Africa at the Edmonton Sevens main Cup semi-final at 10.42pm at the Commonwealth Stadium, Canada on Sunday.

Jeff Oluoch and Alvin Otieno landed a brace of tries each as Kenya led 19-0 at the break before winning 24-17 to reach their second consecutive main Cup semi-final.

Oluoch went for his exploits before Otieno crossed the white chalk as Levy Amunga converted two of them to give the Vancouver Sevens losing finalists a 19-0 lead at the drinks.

Carlos Soteras Merz pulled one back for the Germans as Fabian Heimpel converted, but Otieno weaved through to complete his brace and even though Amunga missed the conversion as Kenya led 24-7.

Then Germany went lose for quick tries from Tim Lichtenberg and Phil Szczesny, but their conversions went wide as Kenya on for the win.

South Africa blew away Hong Kong 46-0 to set up the clash with Shujaa.

Kenya lost twice to South Africa; 33-14 at the group stage and 38-5 in the final at Vancouver Sevens the previous weekend.

Great Britain will face Canada in the other Cup semi-final at 10.20pm on Sunday. Great Britain stunned USA 21-19 , while Canada silenced Ireland 14-12 in their quarter-final matches.

Shujaa reached to their second consecutive quarter-final after edging past Chile and Spain 38-5 and 26-12 respectively. However, Kenya finished second in Pool “B” after they lost 19-14 to the United States of America in their final pool match.

William Ambaka touched down a brace of tries in the first half as Kenya, who landed six tries, led Chile 19-0 at the break to triumph.

Oyoo, Mark Kwemoi, Alvin Marube and Timothy Mmasi managed a try each as Kwemoi curled over two conversions. Daniel Taabu and Levy Amunga made a conversion each.

Felipe Brangier scored Chile’s consolation try. Oyoo, Odhiambo and Kwemoi’s tries put Kenya 19-5 ahead against Spain at the break after Amunga’s two conversions. Then Kwemoi would complete his brace for Kenya with Amunga adding the extras for the victory.

Alberto Carmona and Andres Arnau got on the score sheet for Spain with Juan Martinez managing to convert once.

Malacchi Esdale and Kevon Williams landed to put the US 12-0 ahead at the break with Naima Fuala'au's conversion.

Amunga converted Oyoo and Odhiambo’s tries to take the lead at 14-12 only for Martin Iosefo’s try to put the US in the lead again with Jerome Nale extras handing them victory.