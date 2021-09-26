Shujaa storm Edmonton Sevens semis

Jeff Oluoch

Kenya's Jeff Oluoch (right) tries to avoid the tackle of USA's Madison Hughes (left) in their men's pool C rugby sevens match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Shujaa reached to their second consecutive quarter-final after edging past Chile and Spain 38-5 and 26-12 respectively. However, Kenya finished second in Pool “B” after they lost 19-14 to the United States of America in their final pool match.
  • William Ambaka touched down a brace of tries in the first half as Kenya, who landed six tries, led Chile 19-0 at the break to triumph.

Kenya Sevens will Vancouver Sevens champions South Africa at the Edmonton Sevens main Cup semi-final at 10.42pm at the Commonwealth Stadium, Canada on Sunday.

