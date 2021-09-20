Shujaa fall to South Africa in Vancouver Sevens final

Jeff Oluoch

Kenya's Jeff Oluoch (right) tries to avoid the tackle of USA's Madison Hughes (left) in their men's pool C rugby sevens match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Sevens had beaten the United States 19-14 in the quarterfinal and Ireland 38-5 in the semifinal.
  • South Africa stopped Spain 54-5 in the quarters England 26-13 in the semis. The 2021 Series stays in Canada for the Edmonton Sevens this weekend. 

Is Kenya Sevens back?

