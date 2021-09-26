Shujaa fall to South Africa in Edmonton 7s semis

Nelson Oyoo

Kenya Sevens' Nelson Oyoo (centre) in action against Ireland during their pool match of the Tokyo Olympics at Tokyo Olympic Stadium on July 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • World Rugby declared that the winner of the 2021 Series will be known after the two legs in Vancouver and Edmonton after Singapore Sevens due for October 29-30 was called off. 
  • World Rugby Sevens Series core teams New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji, Australia, and France failed to take part.

Kenya Sevens will face Canada in the play-off for Bronze at the Edmonton Sevens after they lost to South Africa 33-7 in the Cup semi-final at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday. 

