Shujaa drop to Challenge trophy at Los Angeles 7s

Kenya Sevens blew hot and cold, stunning Hong Kong Sevens champions Australia 12-7 to surprisingly lose to Japan 7-5 and drop to Challenge Trophy at the Los Angeles Sevens on Saturday.

Dennis Abukuse cancelled Tim Clements try that was converted by Stuart Dunbar as Antony Omondi added the extras to level 7-7 at the break.

Abukuse sealed perhaps the most important try in the second half to put away the duel. Kenya lost to double Olympic champions Fiji 19-5 with Alvin “Buffa” Otieno scoring their only try as Ponepati Loganimasi, Rokoua Rasaku and Teba crossed for the Fijians.

Related Shujaa out to ease relegation pressure at Los Angeles 7s Rugby

They say sevens is nobody’s game and it came to pass when Shujaa whom any rugby pundit would have put all the bet on blundered against Japan.

Japan, who were coming off 24-10 and 50-0 defeats to Australia and Fiji respectively, stunned Kenya 7-5 to blow away their chance of reaching their first main Cup quarter-final this season.

Kenya led 5-0 at the break from Kevin Wekesa’s try only for Yashihiro Noguchi to convert Koki Yakushiji’s try to silence the Kenyans.

Fiji, who upheld their clean run in Los Angeles went into the fifth leg of the 2022/23 World Sevens Series ranked fifth in the standings with 67 points, Australia are placed eighth with 62 while Kenya is 12th with 21 points. Japan are 16th with six points.

Kenya now face Canada in the Challenge Trophy quarter-final also known as ninth place quarterfinal on Sunday at 8.17pm, United States will square it out with Spain, France are up against Chile with Japan taking on Uruguay in the other ninth place quarters.

Series leaders New Zealand, who are Sydney Sevens kings, face Great Britain.