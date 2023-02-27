Shujaa down one spot in World Rugby Series

Kenya Sevens dropped one place to 12th in the 2022\2023 World Rugby Sevens Series after they finished last to get one point at Los Angeles Sevens on Sunday night.

Shujaa blew away their lead to go down to United States of America 26-21 in the semi-final for 13th place at the Dignity Health Sports Park night.

Billy Odhiambo offloaded to debutante Brunson Madigu to score and convert under the posts for a 7-0 lead, but Malacchi Esdale touched down for the hosts before Madigu converted Daniel Taabu’s try for a 14-5 lead at half time.

Related Shujaa drop to Challenge trophy at Los Angeles 7s Rugby

Steve Tomasin then converted Esdale’s second try and Faitala Tepusi’s try in between his own try and conversion for a 26-14 lead.

Then Kevin Wekesa easily weaved through USA’s poor tacks to score as Dennis Abukuse converted, but all was in vain.

Shujaa dropped to the 13th place semi-final after they lost to Canada 12-5 in their ninth place quarter-final match.

Jack Carson’s unconverted try put the Canadians ahead 5-0 at the break, but Alvin Otieno’s try levelled the proceedings.

Josiah Morra cashed in on Kenya’s sloppy defence to score a late try as Thomas Isherwood converted to put away the duel.

The Series moves to the seventh leg in Vancouver, Canada from March 3-5.

New Zealand, who were coming from Sydney victory, became the only team to win two tournaments in the Series, beating Argentina 22-12 in the Cup final.

Leroy Carter touched down a brace of tries to help his side to their second successive title and in the process took revenge against the Los Pumas, who beat them in the home Cup final in Hamilton last month.

New Zealand stretched their Series lead to 107 points, 21 more than second-placed Los Pumas.