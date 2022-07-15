Shujaa coach McGrath buoyant ahead of Commonwealth Games

Kenya Sevens head coach Damian McGrath will be a disappointed if his charges don’t reach the knockout stage at Commonwealth Games sevens rugby starting July 29 to 31 at the Coventry Stadium, England.

McGrath said that the amount of work put into preparations in the last five weeks is enough to spur the team to the knockout stage from Pool “D” that has Australia, Uganda and Jamaica.

He said that for the two months he has been with the team, they players attitude has improved.

“What has pleased me is that they are pushing each other to excel,” McGrath said. “We don’t want to be overconfident. I feel we should be too strong for Uganda and Jamaica but give Australia a good run for their money.”

McGrath noted that the knockout stage will be a different ball game altogether with anything bound to happen. “You can achieve a lot when you are good that day. Kenya have shown that pedigree before to win 2016 Singapore Sevens,” explained McGrath.

McGrath said that when he joined the team in May, he was met by a fatigued, tired and not so enthusiastic Shujaa side that he was used to in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

“I had always known Shujaa players to be a happy, dancing and smiling lot. This time is was a bit flat, things were not going on well that time,” said McGrath, adding that the team’s skill level was very poor with lots of school boy errors.

McGrath said that the technical bench has done commendable job in polishing their basic skills with strength and conditioning coach Coach Geoffrey Kimani coming in in handy.

“Kimani has knocked them into shape the best way he can. We are in a good place physically though there is still more work in progress. We are 50 per cent better compared to where we were. We have got size, speed, and strength,” explained the Briton, describing his final squad as a fine mixture of experience and youth.

While Kenyans should be ready for a different display, McGrath cautioned that it doesn’t take magic doors and that Rome wasn’t built in a day. “It will take a while but you will see great improvement and Kenyans will be happy."

Kenya Sevens skipper Nelson Oyoo noted that their set pieces, skill level and ball handling have improved for the five weeks they have been in camp at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.