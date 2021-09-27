Shujaa claim bronze in Edmonton 7s

Kenya Sevens

Kenya Sevens players celebrate after winning bronze at the Edmonton Sevens after beating Canada 33-14 at the Commonwealth Stadium in Canada on September 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | World Rugby

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Moving forward, Simiyu said they will have to work and train hard, besides coming up with new strategies.
  • "We need to know how to handle pressure when meeting top sides and just build on our performance from Canada," said Simiyu.

Kenya Sevens whacked hosts Canada 33-14 to claim bronze as the Edmonton Sevens ended at the Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday.

