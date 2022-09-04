Shock as rugby player killed in Nakuru

Menengai Oilers Rugby Club has once again been thrown into mourning after one of their players was stabbed to death by unknown assailants in Pistis area, Nakuru Town west Sub county on Saturday night.

This is the second player the rugby club has lost in a period of four months.

On April 6, 2022, Menengai Oilers rugby former player Vincent Oduor collapsed and died in Malindi, Kilifi County.

Oduor was a regular player at the Nakuru-based club before he took a break in 2020 after he secured employment in Malindi.

In the Saturday night incident, the deceased, identified as Antony Kibet, 28, was in the company of his friend Ibrahim Otieno ,30, and two ladies when they were attacked by a gang of three.

The four were heading home after watching a football game at a nearby entertainment joint.

The three assailants, who were riding on a motorbike, confronted the four and stabbed Mr Kibet and Mr Otieno before making away with their valuables.

According to the police,the two women were not hurt during the incident that has shocked many.

Confirming the incident, Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo said that officers who were on patrol within the area were attracted by the commotion at a distance.

He said the assailants fled away aboard the motorbike when they saw officers approaching the scene only to find Mr Otieno, who is also a rugby player, trying to help his friend.

According to Mr Mwanzo, the deceased was stabbed once on his left side of the abdomen when he tried to defend himself, while Mr Otieno was stabbed on the lower abdomen.

The County Police boss said the two were rushed to Nakuru Level Five Hospital, but Mr Kibet was pronounced dead on arrival.

He said that Mr Otieno was treated and is admitted at a facility within the city, and is in stable condition.

He said that the Directorate of Criminal Investigation has launched investigations to establish the motive of the attack.

“The incident occurred at night, we have launched an investigation to establish where they were coming from, the men were armed with crude weapons but they managed to escape. We are on top of things they will soon be arrested," he said.

The rugby club condemned the incident and called for speedy investigations.