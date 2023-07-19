Security tightened as World Rugby U20 Trophy continues

Amidst heightened security, Kenya’s national under-20 rugby team “Chipu” seek redemption when they confront Spain in their second Pool “B” match of World Rugby Under-20 Trophy at the Nyayo National Stadium Thursday.

Organisers had to cancel the traditional Captain’s Run that was to take place at the Nyayo National Stadium Wednesday owing to the demonstrations called by the opposition.

Instead, the participating teams, that are residing at Pride Inn Group of Hotels, Westlands, held training sessions at St Mary’s School.

Teams will check into the match venue as early as 8am for the first match at 10am and will all leave after the last match between Kenya and Spain at 4pm.

“The championship is well protected and there nothing to worry about,” said Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Sasha Mutai.

“We have elite protection for all the teams from their hotels and at the stadium.”

Mutai said that most of the security taken around the championship is confidential.

Six changes

“Chipu” will be without their lock Stanslaus Shikoli who has been relegated to the bench due to an illness with Edmond Omondi taking up his position.

Shikoli’s replacement is one of the six changes exerted by head coach Curtis Olago to his squad that went down 34-25 to Samoa on Saturday.

George Otieno comes in for Jeremy Odhiambo, who drops to the bench at hooking position while Olago has opted to start Mike Oduor instead of Raymond Chacha, who goes to the bench at tight-head.

Vincent Omondi starts ahead of Iddo Kuta at openside while Victor Odhiambo will operate at the right wing in place of Alvin Mwamburi, who drops to the bench.

Rhythm in attack

Faran Juma, who started last weekend’s match at fullback is moved to fly-half in place of Eddy Wambugu, who has been rested.

“We have been working on sorting out our mistakes especially in contact play from our last game and trying to get a rhythm in terms of attack,” said Olago, adding that confidence and self-belief will be key.

“I believe we defended fairly well in our last game but against Spain, our attack system should be able to put the opponents under pressure,” said Olago.

Spain have also made four changes to the side that rocked Hong Kong China 53-0 in the other Pool “B” match on Saturday.

Hooker Albo Garcia, who captained the side against Hong Kong, has been replaced by Diego Gonzalez Blanco while Martin Pena comes in for Hughes Borondo at lock.

Garcia drops to the bench while Borondo will miss out.

Fly-half Marcel Sirvent Sanco drops to the bench in favour of Beau Finnnian Peart with Mario Coronado Omati set to operate at outside wing instead of Canepo Mendo, who has been rested.

Round Two matches Thursday:

Samoa v Hong Kong (10am)

Uruguay v Zimbabwe (12pm)

Scotland v USA (2pm)

Spain v Kenya (4pm)

Kenya squad v Spain: