Scotland have what it takes to sweep all before them

Favourites Scotland will be looking to bounce back to where they belong when they launch their World Rugby Under-20 Trophy campaign on Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The European nation will be competing in the event for the first time in history. They are the first tier one nation to be relegated from the World Rugby Under-20 Championships in 2019 since Italy in 2012.

Scotland, coached by Kenny Murray, will tackle Africa Rugby Under-20 Barthes Cup champions Zimbabwe in their Pool “A” fixture starting at 10am.

They will then meet former champions United States of America on Thursday at 2pm before wrapping up their preliminary outing against Uruguay on July 25.

Scotland captain Liam McConnell said while it will mean a lot to win and return to the World Under-20 Championship next year, they aren’t taking their opponents for granted.

“We have areas where we think we can really put the pressure on our opponents,” said McConnell.

Zimbabwe, under coach Sahuan de Souza, return to Nairobi full of confidence, having won the African title at Nyayo Stadium in April.

“I believe we have prepared well and the victory in Nairobi will be a big inspiration for us as we take on Scotland in the opening match,” said Zimbabwe Junior Sables skipper Panashe Zuze.

"We know we are in a tough pool but, again, you have to beat the best to become the best. It's our dream to qualify for the World Rugby Under-20 Championships," said Zuze.

The Junior Sables beat Kenya 28-7 in the final the Barthes Under-20 Trophy in April, to qualify for this tournament while Kenya made it to this stage by virtue of being the hosts.

Kenya will kick off their assignments against formidable Samoa.

Other matches on the opening day have Uruguay tackling USA and Spain clashing with Hong Kong.

Tickets are selling for Sh1,000 VIP and Sh300 terraces.

The winner of the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy will gain promotion to the top tier World Rugby Under-20 Championship in 2024.