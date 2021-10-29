Safari Sevens tussle kicks off

Hosts Kenya are favourites to win the 2021 Safari Sevens that kicks off at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

The annual tournament returns after one year. It was not held last year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It also returns to Nyayo Stadium after a nine-year hiatus.

The tournament has attracted a quality field that includes 2019 Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series winners Germany, World Rugby Sevens Series core team Spain as well as UK franchises Samurai International and Red Wailers, and former Africa champions Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Kenya have won this tournament 10 times, either as Kenya, Shujaa or Morans, since it began in 1996.

The Morans stunned South Africa 19-14 in the final to be crowned 2019 Safari Sevens champions.

“Kenya are certainly the favourites. They are fresh from taking part in the 2021 World Rugby Sevens Series where they performed very well. They have also competed in other tournaments this year as well as the 2020 Olympics, so they are in good shape to carry the favourites tag,” Uganda coach Tolbert Onyango told Nation Sport during a training session at the RFUEA grounds in Nairobi.

The former Kenya Sevens and Kenya Simbas international said Samurai were also a team to watch.

“Samurai have assembled some great legs like Collins Injera and they are on my list of favourites,” said the former Mwamba, Mean Machine and Nondescripts player.

Onyango noted that Uganda had a good mix of young talent and seasoned players.

“We are here to compete because this is the closest we will get to know the intensity and physicality for international events.

“We are using the Safari Sevens to prepare for the Africa Sevens which will serve as the qualifying tournament for 2022 Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup Sevens. This is probably the only warm-up we will have to get to know the right combinations and to bridge the gaps, skill-wise. We have never won Safari Sevens but our target is to play well and get our structures going,” he said.

On his part, Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent “Namcos” Simiyu said they will use the tournament to rectify kick-offs, rucks and defence.

He will handle Shujaa which last won Safari Sevens in 2016. Second-string side Morans will be manned by Paul Murunga and Kevin Wambua.

Shujaa will open their campaign against Nigeria’s SStallions 7s, in Pool “A” while Morans face Uganda in their opening match in Pool “C”.

Simiyu listed, Samurai, Germany, Spain, Zimbabwe, Shujaa and Morans as his major threats to the title.

Kenya are the reigning Africa n champions. They have been to the World Cup Sevens since 2001 and at every Commonwealth Games since it was introduced in 1998.

Kenya completed the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens outside the top-eight, so they will battle for the solitary ticket on offer at the Africa Sevens.

Kenya, the2018 Africa Women's Sevens champions will fight for the Safari Sevens crown against Titans (South Africa), Uganda and Zimbabwe in a round-robin format.

Fans will be allowed in the stadium.

Order of play Saturday:

9.20am: Zimbabwe v Germany

9.40: Shujaa v Stallion 7s

10: SA 7s Academy v Red Wailers

10.20: Samurai v Chipu 7s

10.40: Morans v Uganda

11: Spain v KCB

12.10pm: Zimbabwe v Stallion 7s

12.30: Shujaa v Germany

12.50: SA 7s Academy v Chipu 7s

1.10: Samurai v Red Wailers

1.30: Morans v KCB

1.50: Spain v Uganda

3: Germany v Stallion 7s

3.20: Shujaa v Zimbabwe

3.40: Red Wailers v Chipu 7s

4: Samurai v SA 7s Academy

4.20: Uganda v KCB