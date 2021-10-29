Safari Sevens tussle kicks off

Safari Sevens

Kenyan teams captains (from left) Shujaa’s Herman Humwa, Lionesses B’s Faith Marindany, Lionesses A’s Janet Okello, Morans’ Augustine Lugonzo and Chipu’s Amon Wamalwa at KICC roof top on October 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Action begins at 9.20am on Saturday and stadium will be open to spectators with tickets retailing at Sh2,000 and Sh500
  • Kenya’s Shujaa and Morans tipped to win but watch out for Spain, Germany, South Africa Academy and Samurai at Nyayo Stadium

Hosts Kenya are favourites to win the 2021 Safari Sevens that kicks off at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.