Safari Sevens: Shujaa in tricky pool

Alvin Otieno

Kenya Sevens player Alvin Otieno gestures during a training session at RFUEA grounds on October 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Samurai, the 2015 and 2018 winners, headline Pool “B” which also comprises South Africa All Stars Sevens Academy, Red Wailers and Kenya’s Under-20 side, Chipu .
  • Spain, defending champions Kenya Morans, Uganda and Kenya Cup winners KCB make up Pool “C” to complete the list of 12 teams vying for top honours at the 30,000-seater Nyayo Stadium.

Former Safari Sevens champions Shujaa have landed in a tricky pool for this year's edition scheduled for October 30-31 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

