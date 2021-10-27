Safari Sevens: Shujaa in tricky pool

Former Safari Sevens champions Shujaa have landed in a tricky pool for this year's edition scheduled for October 30-31 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The top seeds, who won the annual international tournament in 2000, 2013 and 2016, have been drawn in Pool “A” alongside regulars Zimbabwe, returnees Germany and first-timers Stallion Sevens from Nigeria.

Samurai, the 2015 and 2018 winners, headline Pool “B” which also comprises South Africa All Stars Sevens Academy, Red Wailers and Kenya’s Under-20 side, Chipu .

Spain, defending champions Kenya Morans, Uganda and Kenya Cup winners KCB make up Pool “C” to complete the list of 12 teams vying for top honours at the 30,000-seater Nyayo Stadium.

Germany returns for the first time since 2014.

The four Kenyan sides in the men’s event Shujaa, Morans, Chipu and KCB will begin their campaigns against Nigeria, Uganda, Samurai and Spain respectively. Shujaa and Morans are handled by Kenya Sevens team head coach Innocent Simiyu.

The top two sides from each pool as well as the best two third-placed finishers will advance to the Cup quarter-finals on Sunday as they seek to lay their hands on the overall title.

The women’s tournament will be played on a round-robin basis after attracting five teams. Kenya will field two teams – Kenya Lionesses I and Kenya Lionesses II - with Zimbabwe, Uganda and South Africa’s Titans Rugby Academy rounding off the field.

Age grade and veterans rugby will get the Safari Sevens underway on Friday. The age grade competition will feature action in the U12 and U14 mixed tag rugby categories.

Pool “A” in the U12 category comprises Little Princes, Ole Polos, Bulbul and St Austin’s while Pool “B” has Jamhuri, Eagles Ruaka, Creima and Kibera Golden Stars. Eagles Racecourse, Central, Matasia and Nanyuki make up Pool “C” with Happy Time Runda, Mukuru, Shamas and Runda rounding off Pool “D”.

Christco, Ngong, Oloishobor and Shamas make up Pool “A” of the U14 competition with Central, Runda, Mukuru and Kibera Golden Stars competing in Pool “B” as Toi Primary, Bulbul, Ngong and Nanyuki grouped together in Pool “C”. Matasia, Kitengela, St Austin’s and Runda are in Pool “D” of this competition.

The veterans’ competition, which is open to players aged 35 and above, has attracted six teams split into two pools of three.

Pool “A” features Mwamba, KCB and Blak Blad while Pool “B” consists of Nondescripts, Kenya Harlequin and BATUK.

Spain, Uganda name squads

Elsewhere, Spain and Uganda have announced their squads for the two-day event.

Los Leones Sevens head coach Jose Ignacio “Tiki” Inchausti has included fit-again Alejandro Sanchez de la Rosa in his 12-man squad.

Alejandro missed the 2021 World Rugby Sevens Series legs in Vancouver and Edmonton in Canada in September due to a knee injury that he picked during the Madrid Sevens in February.

“There is no rest for the men's seven team, Los Leones 7s, which, after lifting the champions trophy 10 days ago at the Elche International 7s, is already packing bags to fly to Nairobi and play one of the most important tournaments in the African rugby calendar, the Safari 7s,” Spain Rugby Federation (FERugby) said on Wednesday during team-naming.

Inchausti has named several players, who have not yet made their official debut, such as Aratz de Goicoechea, Xavier Martin, Martiniano Cian and youngster Jaime Manteca.

The Spanish Lions are regulars at the Safari Sevens. Former Kenyan international Tolbert Onyango unveiled Uganda Sevens squad on Tuesday. Morans beat South Africa 19-14 two years ago at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi to win the 2019 Safari Sevens.

Safari Sevens Pools

Men

Pool A: Shujaa, Zimbabwe, Germany, Stallion 7s

Pool B: Samurai, SA All Stars 7s Academy, Red Wailers, Chipu 7s

Pool C: Spain, Morans, Uganda, KCB

Women