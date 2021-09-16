Safari Sevens returns to Nyayo Stadium next month

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) will seek World Rugby (WR) assistance to have quality sides attend this year’s Safari Sevens due October 30-31 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The Union’s vice chairman Thomas Opiyo said that Safari Sevens is back after the event failed to take place last year owing to Covid-19.

Opiyo noted that with Singapore Sevens that was due October 29-30 cancelled, Kenya is likely to draw top sides for Safari Sevens.

“We shall seek WR’s assistance with the Singapore Sevens having been cancelled. There will be a long break before the next World Sevens Series event hence some WR core sides would love to come to Kenya,” said Opiyo.

The opening legs of the 2021 World Rugby Sevens Series go down in Canada with the Vancouver Sevens this weekend and Edmonton Sevens on September 25-26.

With Singapore Sevens cancelled, Dubai Sevens due December 3-4 will be the next event followed by Cape Town Sevens on December 10-12.

Kenya Sevens team led by captain Nelson Oyoo of Nakuru Rugby Club is already in Canada for the Series.

“We have just received a clearance letter from the government today and we must hit the road running. We need to host Safari Sevens this year to keep it afloat,” said Opiyo, adding that they will have a planning meeting on Saturday.

Kenya's second side, Morans lifted the 2019 Tusker Safari Sevens trophy after beating South Africa 19-14 at the RFUEA ground.

More so, Safari Sevens returns to Nyayo National Stadium for the first time since 2012 when the arena staged the event for two years.

Safari Sevens was hosted outside the RFUEA ground for the first time in 2011 after the event continued to grow in status. The event would then be moved to the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani for the 2013 edition that attracted close to 40,000 fans.