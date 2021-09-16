Safari Sevens returns to Nyayo Stadium next month

Collins Injera

Kenya Shujaa winger Collins Injera on his way to score a try during their Safari Sevens Pool "C" match against Zambia at RFUEA ground on October 19, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Union’s vice chairman Thomas Opiyo said that Safari Sevens is back after the event failed to take place last year owing to Covid-19
  • Opiyo noted that with Singapore Sevens that was due October 29-30 cancelled, Kenya is likely to draw top sides for Safari Sevens
  • The opening legs of the 2021 World Rugby Sevens Series go down in Canada with the Vancouver Sevens this weekend and in Edmonton Sevens on September 25-26

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) will seek World Rugby (WR) assistance to have quality sides attend this year’s Safari Sevens due October 30-31 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

