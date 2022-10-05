Safari Sevens postponed

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) HAS postponed this year’s Safari Sevens indefinitely.

The union’s chief executive officer, Aggrey Wabulwenyi, disclosed on Wednesday that the new dates for the tournament that was set for October 14 to 16 at the RFUEA ground will be announced in due course.

“Kenya Rugby Union has come to a difficult decision to position the event occasioned by unavoidable circumstances,” said Wabulwenyi in a communication to some of the teams that were due to grace the event.

Related KRU need Sh80m for Safari Sevens Rugby

“We do recognise your commitment, involvement and support for the Safari Sevens over the years and take this opportunity to apologise for the late postponement,” said Wabulwenyi, who also thanked their loyal fans and partners for their continued support.

While launching this year’s tournament on September 22 at the Pride Inn Azure Hotel in Nairobi, KRU said they would require close to Sh80 million to run the event successfully.

The event’s organising committee chairman, Moses Ndale, disclosed during the media launch that the amount would go towards visiting teams’ accommodation, among other logistics.

The 25th edition of Safari Sevens was to feature 12 men’s and six women’s teams with the venue having relocated from the Nyayo National Stadium to the RFUEA grounds so as to create a good fan experience.

Kenya was to field defending champions Kenya Shujaa, Kenya Morans and the National Sevens Series champions Menengai Oilers.

Shujaa edged out Germany 12-5 to lift the Safari Sevens title that is also known as the Robin Cahill Trophy last year.

Morans claimed bronze after disposing off Red Wailers 12-5 in the play-off for third place.