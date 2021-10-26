Safari Sevens: KRU targeting 20,000 fans

Darwin Mukidza

Kenya Simbas' Darwin Mukidza is tackled during a training session at the RFUEA grounds on October 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Tickets for VIP will retail at Sh2,000 per day for adults. This is Sh800 more than what the VIPs paid two years ago.
  • Children under the age of 12 will not be permitted into the 30,000-seater stadium in line with the Covid-19 protocols. Those above 12 years old will pay Sh1,000 per day.

Organisers of the Safari Sevens are keen on attracting 20,000 fans to this year's edition slated for October 30-31 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. 

