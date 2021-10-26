Safari Sevens: KRU targeting 20,000 fans

Organisers of the Safari Sevens are keen on attracting 20,000 fans to this year's edition slated for October 30-31 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) made clear their intentions of using the two-thirds capacity after announcing ticket prices on Tuesday by slashing the price of regular tickets from Sh1,000 to Sh500.

This is the first time fans will be allowed into stadiums since March 2020. The government banned fans from attending sporting activities after the coronavirus outbreak, but lifted it last week.

It is estimated that the highest fan attendance at Safari Sevens was on September 21,2013 when 48,000 showed up at Kasarani. Last year the competition was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The last two editions were held at RFUEA where Kenya Morans stunned South Africa 19-14 to lift the title.

The tickets for this year's edition, which is back at Nyayo after 10 years, went on sale Tuesday.

Tickets for VIP will retail at Sh2,000 per day for adults. This is Sh800 more than what the VIPs paid two years ago.

Children under the age of 12 will not be permitted into the 30,000-seater stadium in line with the Covid-19 protocols. Those above 12 years old will pay Sh1,000 per day.

The tickets can be purchased by dialing *229*95# from any Safaricom line or online on

https://mtickets.com/buy/safari-sevens-2021/1254.

In the 2019 edition held at the RFUEA grounds in Nairobi, fans bought regular advance tickets at Sh600, but paid Sh1,000 at the gate daily.

Advance VIP tickets retailed at Sh1,200, although those who bought them at the gate parted with Sh1,500.

Twelve men's teams have entered this year's edition. These include regulars Spain, South Africa All Stars, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Samurai and Red Wailers. Germany is back since 2014, while Stallion Sevens Nigeria will make their first ever appearance.

The hosts are fielding three national teams. These are World Rugby Sevens core Kenya Shujaa, Kenya's second string side Morans and Kenya's Under-20 team famously known as Chipu.

Kenya Cup champions KCB complete the 12-team list. The draw and match schedule for the the annual tournament are yet to be done.

Women's competition has attracted Zimbabwe, South Africa Select, Kenya Lionesses I and Kenya Lionesses II.

Final squads for the Kenyan teams are also expected to be unveiled on the same day.