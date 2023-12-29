Rugby mourns fallen ex-Kenya fullback George “Puff” Adul

The rugby fraternity has been thrown into mourning after the passing on of former Kenya international George Obonyo Adul.

Adul, nicknamed variously as “Puff”, “Big G” and “Big Man” in rugby circles, died on Tuesday in Mombasa.

Ray Dawa, a former player and Chair of Mombasa Sports Club, said the late Adul will be buried on January 5 on their farm in Mtwapa, Kilifi. “He faced a health challenge and was hospitalised, incurring a hospital bill of Sh4 million. We are now organising a befitting send-off,” said Dawa.

Adul was part of the 1990 Kenya Cup winning Mean Machine squad and contributed to Mombasa RFC’s 1997 Enterprise Cup. His intelligent play at fullback and a mighty kick won many a game for the teams he featured in.

He was good enough to feature for Kenya Sevens in 1992 as well as Kenya Simbas from 1992 to 1993.

He honed his rugby skills at rugby powerhouse Lenana School before pursuing Veterinary Medicine at the University of Nairobi where he graduated in 1993.

Former Kenya Simbas team manager Wangila Simiyu described the late Adul as a “very good player”. “We played together at Mombasa Sports Club,” noted Simiyu.

Former Kenya Simbas and Chipu head coach Paul Odera says he saw Adul for the first time in action around 1991. “I had just cleared Standard Eight and joined St Mary’s School when I saw him playing for Mean Machine. He was a big man, but he could run. He was one of the best kickers I have ever seen.”

Dalmas Ogwe, a trustee of Kenya Rugby Referees Association, said he was fortunate to have known Adul just when he was fresh out of university.

“He joined Mombasa Sports Club and immediately made the team. Of course, he was probably the best no.15 in the country. He was a man who could read the game well, a great ball player and had a great boot which many a time made us gain unimaginable territory much to the chagrin of our opponents. These traits got him a call up to both Kenya Sevens and 15s,” remembered Ogwe.

He says Adul had a great sense of humour and was a great master of the Swahili language.

“It was an honour playing alongside him at Mombasa Sports Club. My thoughts and prayers go out to his widow and family. I am still in shock,” said Ogwe.

Former Kenya Simbas head coach Michael “Tank” Otieno, who was on the team’s technical bench as a trainer, remembers Adul as a very social and jovial person who liked a lot of jokes. “He was one of the best fullbacks Kenya has ever had,” said Otieno.

Dawa noted that the financial strain on the family is overwhelming and are appealing for support to clear the outstanding hospital bills and to meet the funeral expenses, which total Sh5 million.